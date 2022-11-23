Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.
Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
