Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 22,437 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $103,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

