Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after purchasing an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,633 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

IT opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $346.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.83 and a 200 day moving average of $278.75.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.