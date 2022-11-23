Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

