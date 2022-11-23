Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Kohl’s stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

