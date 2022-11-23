Komodo Hits Market Cap of $25.97 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $25.97 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00258153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00089696 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,870,339 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

