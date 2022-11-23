Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,062 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $85,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $76.60 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

