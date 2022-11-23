Korea Investment CORP Buys 38,698 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $67,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.11. 24,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.76. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

