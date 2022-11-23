Korea Investment CORP Has $46.87 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 601,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

