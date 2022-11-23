Korea Investment CORP Has $55.61 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,078 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $55,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.9% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.06. 2,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.36. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $262.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

