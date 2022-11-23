Korea Investment CORP Has $56.53 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $56,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.