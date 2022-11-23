Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,155 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,171,000 after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,919. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

