Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 94,570 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $61,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.