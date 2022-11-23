Korea Investment CORP Sells 122,433 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,433 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $54,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,759,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

