Korea Investment CORP Sells 129,948 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,948 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $51,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 67,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,091,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

