Korea Investment CORP Sells 158,197 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,197 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $80,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 606,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 126,871 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,920,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 422,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,730,000 after purchasing an additional 73,908 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,446. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,535. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

