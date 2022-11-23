Korea Investment CORP Sells 60,129 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 60,129 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $70,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

SYK traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.51. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.



