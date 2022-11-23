Korea Investment CORP Sells 67,081 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,081 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $48,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.10. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex
In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
