Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Korn Ferry worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 47,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 258,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. 72 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,075. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

