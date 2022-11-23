Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

KRO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE KRO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 260,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.