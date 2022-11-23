Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Cut to $305.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.71. 7,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,560. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

