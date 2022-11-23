Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 2.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $63.02. 2,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $262,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,994,761.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

