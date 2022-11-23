Larkspur Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Trading Up 0.5%

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Larkspur Health Acquisition

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

