Lcnb Corp Acquires 120 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after purchasing an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after acquiring an additional 683,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,354 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of WEC stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

