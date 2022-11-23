Lcnb Corp Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lcnb Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after buying an additional 504,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after buying an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 141,421 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

