Lcnb Corp Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 136.4% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Trading Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

