LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Stock Price Up 0%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 31,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

