Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $191.37

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 191.37 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.07), with a volume of 7580554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.40 ($3.09).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.43) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 343 ($4.06) to GBX 345 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.67) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.61) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.83 ($4.02).
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £15.53 billion and a PE ratio of 759.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 237.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group
About Legal & General Group
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
Featured Articles
