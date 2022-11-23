Leif E. Pedersen Sells 51,223 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CERT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 909,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $29.99.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.
Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.
