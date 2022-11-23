Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth M. Ellison Sells 2,735 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,480,060 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $75,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,311,704 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $47,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

