Lido DAO (LDO) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $908.51 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,038,795 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

