Lido Staked ETH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $574,943.99 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $574,943.99 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,135.68 or 0.06887399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,759,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,756,473.19976428 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,072.18136802 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $439,062.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

