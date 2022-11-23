Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $141.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

LSI stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Life Storage has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 21.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $4,082,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

