Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.56 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of LGND opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $166.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

