Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.46 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

