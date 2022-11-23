LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.
LivePerson Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.