LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPSN. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 240,258 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

