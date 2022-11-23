LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Shares Down 5.6%

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 41,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

LiveWorld Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.76.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

