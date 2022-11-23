Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $57.42 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $1.02 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

