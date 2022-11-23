Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $487,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4,390.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

