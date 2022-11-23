Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,122 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $40,504,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,226,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

