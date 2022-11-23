Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $213.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.