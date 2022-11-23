Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 589 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

