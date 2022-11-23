Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

RDY opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

