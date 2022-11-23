Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,289.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,416 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,205. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genpact Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

