Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.03. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
