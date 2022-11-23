Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.03. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 16.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

