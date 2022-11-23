LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,341 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

