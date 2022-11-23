M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,418 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of M.D.C. worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 226.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 155,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 69.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 152,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in M.D.C. by 68.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.