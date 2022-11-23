Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $182.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.53.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

