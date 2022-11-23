Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average is $284.34. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

