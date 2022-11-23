Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

KO stock opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $269.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

